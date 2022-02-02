In Middle Eastern culture cafés and coffee shops are go-to hangout spots whether it’s with friends, family or significant others. They’re also, obviously, great for getting some work done while getting your caffeine fix, so if you’re in the region be sure to check out the best places to grab coffee in the Middle East.

SIKKA Café - UAE

SIKKA Café in Dubai is one of the best places to grab coffee in the Middle East. Located in City Walk mall, It’s highly rated online and has a great food menu in addition to its diverse coffee selection.

It’s advertised as serving Pan-Arabic cuisine and the cozy atmosphere of the café makes it a great spot whether you’re looking to get some work done or have a meal along with your coffee.

Caribou Café - Bahrain

Up next of the best places to grab coffee in the Middle East is Caribou Café in Bahrain. It’s a modern, sharply designed café on the northern end of the country near Manama.

Order online, inside the store or at their drive-through to try their signature drinks like the Turtle Mocha and Campfire Mocha.

Plus, if you go to Caribou and have received the COVID-19 vaccine and you get to enjoy a free upsize with your drink upon proof of vaccination.

Boho Café - Saudi Arabia

Boho Café in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia is an extremely popular café in the city and one that the country has made a point to highlight.

But beyond the café’s food and coffee it also hosts live events and workshops. Recent themes include a tie-dye workshop, an art gallery and a live concert for New Year’s Eve.

Astrolabe Coffee House - Jordan

Astrolabe Coffee House in Jordan’s capital city Amman is one of the best places to grab coffee in the country and region.

There are two locations, one in Adbali Mall and one near Khilda Circle, but if you’re looking for that casual/cozy café atmosphere be sure to head to the Khilda Circle location.

The two-story café is beautifully designed and unlike the Abdali Mall section there’s a designated smoking area for those who enjoy a cigarette and coffee combo.