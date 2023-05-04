Biden won’t attend King Charles III coronation

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to be absent from the coronation ceremony of Charles III as King of Britain, for unrevealed reasons.

U.S. media outlets suggested that the president did receive an official invitation to attend the coronation ceremony but will not attend.

Biden is slated to send his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and a diplomatic envoy to the awaited ceremony.

President Joe Biden won't attend King Charles' coronation — here's who will represent the US instead https://t.co/ub5BaW8SfL — KMBC (@kmbc) April 26, 2023

U.S. officials did not provide any further clarification regarding the president's rejection to the invitation. His non-attendance's decision sparked speculation, about the reason, among many.

President Biden declines invite to King Charles’ coronationhttps://t.co/YZFY68PBS7 — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) April 7, 2023

Some circulating news speculated that the reason for Biden's decision of not attending the ceremony is due to his extreme pride in his Irish and Irish-American roots or follows a decades-old tradition.

Traditionally, American presidents are known for not attending coronation ceremonies.

Joe Biden ‘Won’t Attend Coronation Of King Charles II’ In London; Guestlist Remains Unconfirmed https://t.co/Qi40QS6IIX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 1, 2023

Trump capitalizes on this opportunity

For his part, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Biden's decision not to attend the coronation. He described the decision as "disrespectful."

Former President Donald Trump was incredulous President Joe Biden is skipping the coronation of King Charles III this weekend. https://t.co/OSh6Hhm5al — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 4, 2023

Through this act, Trump was seen to have been using this opportunity to his own advantage, especially since he announced his intention to run for the upcoming US presidential elections against his rival, Biden.