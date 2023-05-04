  1. Home
Biden won’t attend King Charles III coronation

Published May 4th, 2023 - 10:50 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to be absent from the coronation ceremony of Charles III as King of Britain, for unrevealed reasons.

U.S. media outlets suggested that the president did receive an official invitation to attend the coronation ceremony but will not attend.

Biden is slated to send his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and a diplomatic envoy to the awaited ceremony.

U.S. officials did not provide any further clarification regarding the president's rejection to the invitation.  His non-attendance's decision sparked speculation, about the reason, among many.

Some circulating news speculated that the reason for Biden's decision of not attending the ceremony is due to his extreme pride in his Irish and Irish-American roots or follows a decades-old tradition.

Traditionally, American presidents are known for not attending coronation ceremonies.

Trump capitalizes on this opportunity

For his part, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Biden's decision not to attend the coronation. He described the decision as "disrespectful."

Through this act, Trump was seen to have been using this opportunity to his own advantage, especially since he announced his intention to run for the upcoming US presidential elections against his rival, Biden.

Tags:United StatesUSJoe BidenDonald TrumpCoronation ceremonyukKing Charles IIIUnited KingdomKing Charles III

