The Biden's Family Dog Champ Dies at The Age 13

Champ, they said, had been the family's staunch companion during their "most joyful moments" and "most grief-stricken days."
"We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the President and first lady concluded.
Champ and the Bidens' other German Shepard, Major, returned to the White House in late March after Major received some training in response to a biting incident.
Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, said Major was trained after he snapped at someone in the White House earlier that month.
Champ Biden the dog was a talker. Here he is talking to his dad - Joe Biden - about golf in 2015. pic.twitter.com/xdHevScio4— Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) June 19, 2021
After the incident, Joe Biden called Major "a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just -- all he does is lick them and wag his tail."
But just days later, Major was once again the dog house after another biting incident.