Big Apple: Visitors Flock to The ‘Stairs’ After The 'Joker' Movie

The long staircases built between two residential buildings in New York’s Bronx area linking the Shakespeare and Anderson avenues may not appear to be much of a tourist attraction.

However, the city's residents and tourists have been flocking to this spot since the staircases recently appeared in the Joker movie, the German news agency reported.

The unattractive stairs have made the background of countless selfies shared on Instagram.





Local media reported that some people are even wearing the Joker costume to dance down the stairs, similar to Joaquin Phoenix’s character in the movie.

In the movie, Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown makeup.

However, not all people are happy with the new situation, and many have used social media to complain about the surprising flow of tourists, disturbing the calm of their neighborhood.

The film, starring Phoenix as Batman's notorious foe, hit $93.5 million of revenues during its first weekend in North American theaters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.