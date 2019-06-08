A Blogger With a Fake Photo and a Fake Holiday

A blogger has shared how she created a fake Instagram photo, where it looks like she's in a tropical location, but in fact she's just in a paddling pool with fake flowers.

Laura J Hyatt, a blogger from London, wrote about it on her blog Heroine in Heels, where she said that she was trying to create a photo which showed she was in a tropical paradise.

But instead of taking the pictures in the sea, or even a swimming pool Laura bought a children's swimming pool, some flowers and got someone to take some pictures of her from above.

She then used photoshop to lighten the picture and make it more 'Instagram' worthy. The photo hack shows just how easy it is to fake Instagram pictures with a few easy steps - reminding us that Instagram feeds aren't always real.

She revealed her tips on her blog, starting with how she had to use a child's paddling pool: 'I started off by buying a pretty big paddling pool. One big enough for me to fully get into lying down.

'However I realised some problems with this. First, it takes ages to fill and of course wastes a lot of water in the end. Second, if you want to fill with flowers, well you're going to need a lot of flowers!

But she had a warning for all those Instagram wannabe's about using water straight from the hose: 'Water straight out of the hose is bl**dy freezing let me tell you! So not only is it uncomfortable but actually from a safety point of view make sure to at least make your water luke-warm.

'The first time I attempted this, it was so cold and I was in the water for maybe 10 minutes, and when I got out all of a sudden I got head rush and went really dizzy and nearly fainted.'

Another tip she had to help create the illusion was finding fake flowers that actually floated: 'The paper ones sank and the thicker, stiffer fabric ones float, so when in doubt, pay a bit more and go for thicker flowers, she said.

The blogger, who writes about fashion, travel and food on her lifestyle blog added: 'Make sure you have enough. I actually had to go out and buy more flowers as I really didn't have enough on first attempt.'

While she also suggested that someone helps you, because do you really want your expensive camera or phone falling in water - just for the gram?

Laura, who is also a budding photographer, asked her mum to help out, revealing in her post: 'A lot of portraits of me I do, I do all by myself, using a tripod and the Canon remote app on my phone.





'I’ll set up the camera settings and then set up the scenes and pose, click, and then sort of throw the phone out of shot. Glam eh? But with this, you really need help!

'So yes, my mum was the 'photographer' for this if we go by who clicked the shutter, but I set up the camera first, did test shots and prayed she didn't drop it in the water!

Lastly the blogger said that she used photoshop to lighten the picture, before she added it to Instagram.

This article has been adapted from its original source.