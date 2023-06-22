Body found in car trunk, cops dispatched

ALBAWABA-A video of a Kia car surfaced on the internet five days ago with a woman's wig dangling out of its trunk. Her neighbors were uneasy since they thought it was a dead body in the car.

The cops arrived at the scene because people showed concern about the situation only to be surprised that it was their neighbor's wig.

The Woman apparently drove around with her wig in the back and which caused the neighbors to get concerned and call the cops on the lady.

Police pulled up to this girl house 😂 she ain’t realize her wig was hanging out the trunk. I am weeaaaak!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dtY2YdbPee — imaDesigner 💗 (@2RawciaVega) June 15, 2023

According to Hip Hop Vibe, the woman appeared to have several wigs in her trunk for an unidentified cause and accidentally let one of the hairs hang outside of it.

Life Lesson No. 443,335 — Never leave your wig hanging out of your trunk. Your neighbors may get freaked out about it. Sound up! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/v3o4o5f5VU — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) June 19, 2023

The Poilceman was seen laughing in the video that first appeared on Hip Hop Vibe's website and said,

"We got a call, somebody was concerned," the officer told her. "Are you like a hair stylist or something?"

"Oh my Jesus," she exclaimed. "Oh, that's my wig!"