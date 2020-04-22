Bored in Lockdown! Louvre Abu Dhabi Launches Digital Initiative For Virtual Tours

The Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched new digital initiative that offers new guided virtual tours, videos, and audios along with many downloadable activities for all family members.

The initiative comes as part of the museum's mission of bringing Louvre Abu Dhabi's stories of cultural connections, artworks and exhibitions to audiences around the world, ensuring that the museum remains accessible.

Commenting on these digital initiatives, Manuel Rabaté, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi said: "While Louvre Abu Dhabi is temporarily closed, our mission of sharing stories of cultural connections continues. Turning to art in difficult times can be truly inspiring and rewarding."



"Louvre Abu Dhabi has been developing and adding to its digital offerings, providing further access to rich content and enhancing the experience for our audiences from the comfort of their own homes. New digital features include a virtual 360-tour of our most recent exhibition, as well as online resources and activities that bring our collection to life. We will continue to tell the stories of our museum, with the hope that they offer peace and inspiration," he added.

The first phase of Louvre Abu Dhabi's expanded digital offering includes exploration and discovery of the museum's collection and exhibitions through Louvre Abu Dhabi's website, mobile app and 'Art from Home' online resources; make and play, a series of online videos and activities for families and children; and rich digital learning resources for teachers to engage with their students.

The museum will launch additional programs in the coming weeks and months, including immersive audio and virtual tours of the permanent galleries, an immersive science fiction experience of the museum's iconic architecture, excerpts from Louvre Abu Dhabi's publications available on the website, enhanced content on past exhibitions, and more.

This article has been adapted from its original source.