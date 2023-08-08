Boy gets bitten by dangerous spider to be Spider Man

ALBAWABA In an astonishing incident that blends childhood imagination with real-life danger, an 8-year-old boy from the town of Vichuloma in Bolivia's Oruro Department reportedly allowed a black widow spider to bite him in a bid to emulate his superhero idol, Spider-Man.

Health authorities have revealed the astonishing incident, which highlights the power of imagination and the potential risks it can entail.

According to sources from the Spanish news agency EFE and bolivia.com, the young boy's occurred in South American nation.

The little boy wanted to become a superhero like Spider-Man. https://t.co/uUrP9HIgCT — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) August 3, 2023

The child, inspired by the web-swinging hero's iconic abilities, decided to put his own twist on becoming a real-life Spider-Man.

In pursuit of this daring goal, he knowingly allowed a black widow spider, belonging to the genus Latrodectus, to bite him.

Black widow spiders are infamous for their venomous nature, and they are a group of species collectively known as Latrodectus.

The distinctive feature of female specimens is the reddish hourglass-shaped markings adorning the underside of their dark-colored abdomen.

Despite the spiders' presence on every continent except Antarctica, their bites are generally defensive, activated only in response to perceived threats.

The venom of these arachnids contains a potent neurotoxin called alpha-latrotoxin, which wreaks havoc on the nervous system.

This venomous concoction leads to symptoms such as localized pain, swelling, redness around the bite area, as well as more systemic effects like abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, tremors, and profuse sweating.

