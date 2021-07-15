Breathtaking! Look at the Winners of the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition

Ocean Art is one of the most highly regarded underwater photo contests in the world. Winning photos will be featured by hundreds of media outlets throughout the world.

Gaetano Dario Gargiulo took Best in Show with his image of an octopus in a tide pool. The octopus stole the camera and took a selfie, with the photographer Gaetano Dario Gargiulo and his son turned into a photobomb.

Dozens of intrepid underwater photographers continue to shed new light on the enigma of the seas. Thank them we can see what kind of creatures inhabiting the depths of the oceans. These photos showcase the perseverance of underwater artistry amidst the adversity of the times.

Imágenes del prestigioso Concurso de fotografía submarina Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition 2020, organizado por Underwater Photography Guide -UPG, titulado “Safe Under the Sea.

The Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition, which strives to "showcase the perseverance of underwater artistry amidst the adversity of the times". Last year was anything but a normal year, but Ocean Art 2020 managed to produce some of the best underwater photography that we have seen to date.

I Am Shy: Honorable Mention, Compact Macro. I took this photo during my first visit to Lembeh Strait when I had just started to go a bit deeper into underwater macro photography.

Explorers around the world select destinations open to travel, and revisited their archives to bring truly eye-catching photography.

Photographers from 80 countries entered images, and over $45,000 in sponsored prizes have been awarded -making the Ocean Art prize value among the highest in the world. This unique assortment of photos could not have been possible without the help of our generous sponsors who have all had to navigate a changing travel and dive industry. Earlier this year, many of these same sponsors helped the Ocean Art competition raise money to donate to the WHO and CDC in their fight against Covid-19.

Ocean Art puts deserving underwater photographers and their work into the global spotlight and inspires people from all walks of life to appreciate the beauty of the underwater world.