A Brit Buys First Edition of Harry Potter Book for Over $3,000

A father-of-five from Derbyshire is over the moon after the Harry Potter book he bought for a penny sold for £2,300 (Dh11,000 approx).

Mark Cavoto, 51, was oblivious that the book - a first edition of Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets had been signed by JK Rowling. According to reports in MSN, the second in the fantasy franchise, was snapped up by a private international buyer after it went under the hammer in Staffordshire on Thursday.

Cavoto, who owns around 1,500 books from the series, has bought and sold around 3,000 Harry Potter books over the years. He said he started selling books when his daughter Holly, now 25, began collecting them and he realised they could be sold for a higher price.

"About 10 years ago, we decided to sell some of her older books and three of them were sold within 20 minutes on eBay for £9.99 each. I'm a businessman with a shop in Buxton and I knew this was a business opportunity," Cavoto said.

Revealing how his daughter Holly stumbled upon the signed copy, Cavoto said, "One day she glanced at a book she'd just opened and said, 'This is no good, it's got ink on it'. She carried on opening the others, then went back to it." He further said, "She stared at me and said, 'Oh my God, it's been signed by JK Rowling - and it's a first impression'."

At first Cavoto thought his daughter Holly was joking. "It was signed 'To Alexandra, JK Rowling' and was a 1998 hardback first edition of Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets, the second novel in the series," Cavoto revealed.

However, this is not the first time Cavoto has benefited from his book collection. Previously, he bought a copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone from the second print run for one penny, which sold for £4,600. In October, a rare edition of the first book eventually went for £57,040 when it was sold at an auction in Etwall, Derbyshire.

