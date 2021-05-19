  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. British Actor Idris Elba Condemns Israel's 'Brutality and Bloodshed'

British Actor Idris Elba Condemns Israel's 'Brutality and Bloodshed'

Published May 19th, 2021 - 02:29 GMT
Idris Elba
Idris Elba (Twitter)
Highlights
Elba joined Roger Waters, Bella Hadid, John Cusack, and other global figures who have shared their views on the Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah.

British actor Idris Elba has condemned the “brutality and bloodshed” in Palestine caused by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on Instagram, he urged the world powers to intervene before more people die.

“Too many lives are being lost right now for it not to be on the forefront of all our awareness,” he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

“It’s the brutality and bloodshed that has compelled me to raise concern. IT HAS TO STOP, there needs to be more intervention before more people die.”

 “We know the power of people can make change and we should speak out in the name of peace, in the names of those who have already lost lives. STOP the bloodshed in #Palestine.”

Elba joined Roger Waters, Bella Hadid, John Cusack, and other global figures who have shared their views on the Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah.

Since May 10, Israel launched an air campaign against the besieged Strip which has left around 221 in Gaza dead, including 63 children, 35 women and 15 elderly, and more than 1,400 others wounded. Twelve Israelis have also been killed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:idris elbaRoger WatersBella HadidJohn Cusack

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...