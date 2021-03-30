British 'Hitler' Schoolboy Targets Muslims Online

A British schoolboy who created an online neo-Nazi group to target Muslims and other minority groups has been sentenced after admitting to terror offenses in court.

The 16-year-old, hailing from Newcastle in Britain’s northeast, nicknamed himself “Hitler” and used social media to promote Islamophobia, extreme right-wing violence and racism.

A #British schoolboy, who created an online neo-Nazi group to target #Muslims, has been sentenced after admitting to terror offenses in court https://t.co/Gk7CLVGfCK pic.twitter.com/UBrkCvmT5e — Washington News Line (@WashNewsLine) March 30, 2021

His manifesto outlined the group’s aims, including transforming the UK into a white ethno-state. Using the “Hitler” alias, he also designed and spread vicious anti-Muslim propaganda.

Huge numbers in the UK deeply reject all the "rebranding of UK in style of Hitler's Germany" - as a reminder, I play this YouTube video - by turns upsetting for all we have lost, but re-energising that this is who we really are: #WeNeedFlashmobs https://t.co/vTNjnONN9V — Joanne Clements 🕷️💙 (@joannekarma) March 25, 2021

He pleaded guilty to four counts of inviting support for National Action, the British neo-Nazi organization that was banned by the government in 2016. After his case was heard in a youth court, he was handed a 12-month intensive referral order.

He also admitted to three counts of encouraging terrorism, and four of stirring up racial and religious hatred. As part of his sentencing, he must notify authorities of his location and activities for 10 years.

The boy committed his first terrorism offense aged just 15. After continuing racist activity online, he was first arrested in 2019.

Using the social media platform Gab, he glorified the far-right killer behind the deadly Finsbury Park Mosque attack in June 2017 that killed one Muslim worshipper and injured 10.

The teenager, who is diagnosed with autism, is said in a pre-sentence report to have “only an approximate understanding of the words and concepts deployed.” The report added: “It is likely that he did not see the wider ramifications of his activities.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.