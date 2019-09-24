British Mom Joins Son in Class to Stop him From Being Rude

To teach her unruly son a lesson, a mother barged into his maths class and sat next to him as a "surprise" experiment in a bid to stop him being rude to teachers.

Becky Crandley, from Kent, walked into The Sittingbourne Community College where her son studies in Year 8. The mother-of-five decided to act after her threats to sit with him in his class fell on deaf ears and when she received emails from his teacher about two particular incidents, Mirror.co.uk quoted Kent Live reports.





"It all started last year with his behaviour change, it's part of growing up I think, but it's his rudeness and disrespect I cannot stand. I have had phone call after phone call about his behaviour," Crandley said. But adamant to stop her son from being disrespectful, Crandley sought school's permission to sit with in the class. "He didn't have a clue, and he was very embarrassed for sure, I was introduced as his mum," she added.

Crandley later took to Facebook to share her story and said she felt it was necessary as "today's children are getting worse by the second". She wrote in her post: 'One thing I will not tolerate is disrespect from my sons towards any woman and my eldest has been rude recently in secondary school towards his female teachers. If only I got a picture of his face when I walked in and sat down next to him, he went so red there's nothing I can compare it to'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.