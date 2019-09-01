British Tourists Stabbed in Brawl With Kuwaiti Holidaymakers in Cyprus

Two British tourists were beaten and stabbed during a mass brawl with a group of Kuwaiti holidaymakers in the Cypriot party town of Ayia Napa on Thursday.

Shocking footage showed a group of men, believed to be Kuwaiti, throwing a barrage of punches and kicks at two men during a vicious fight on a busy road.

One man can be seen beating the men with what appears to be a long blunt instrument as terrified onlookers screamed at the group to stop fighting.





The British men were also kicked in the stomach and stomped on the head. The fight broke out in the swimming pool of a nearby hotel, before spilling outside onto the street.

Around 20 British and Kuwaiti tourists were involved in the mass brawl.

Ten Kuwaitis were arrested by local police following the incident, while two British men were taken to a hospital in Famagusta with serious injuries, including stab wounds.

