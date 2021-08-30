Britney Spears, Greta Thunberg, Elon Musk: Who Should be on the 2021 TIME100?

The 2021 TIME100 reader poll is now open! Cast your vote!

TIME is an American news magazine and news website published and based in New York City.

For decades, it was published weekly, but by 2021 it switched to bi-weekly. It was first published in New York City on March 3, 1923, and for many years it was run by its influential co-founder Henry Luce.

TIME Magazine is famous for many things – from its up-to-date and insightful coverage of recent events to its vivid pictorials and accessible style of writing. But equally as important to TIME’s identity – if not most important – are its covers.

The first issue of Time was published on March 3, 1923, featuring Joseph G. Cannon, the retired Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Over the years, TIME magazine has become almost synonymous with its covers that have highlighted the most significant events or individuals in the current moment. Appearance on the cover of Time became an indicator of a person's notability, fame, or notoriety.

Since it was first published on 3 March 1923, the most cover appearances on the world-renowned Time magazine have been by Richard Nixon – 37th President of the USA – with a total of 55 covers. The most Time magazine covers for a woman is 23, for Hillary Clinton as of December 2016.

Whether it was the tearing down of the Berlin Wall, or the election of America’s first-ever non-White president, or the numerous “Person of The Year” covers, each one has come to symbolize a topic that’s truly iconic and relevant, and most have accomplished the task in memorable, eye-catching fashion.

Today Time is asking you: Who should be on the 2021 TIME100?

You can cast your vote for the individuals who have had the greatest influence over the course of this year.

We'll reveal the 2021 TIME100 list, chosen by TIME's editors, on Sept. 15.

It’s certainly the beautiful covers of Time Magazine, especially in the 1930s through the early 1950s, that makes it such an attractive choice for collectors, however, it is the content that has made it the top-selling news magazine for decades now.