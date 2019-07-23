Bungee Jumper Plunges to The Ground Breaking His Spine

This is the horrifying moment a bungee jumper plunged to the ground breaking his spine after his harness broke.

The 39-year-old man jumped from a 330ft platform in Gdynia, Poland, when the harness attaching him to the bungee cord snapped.

The shocking clip shows him diving head-first into an airbag below, but that was not enough to break his fall.

He bounces once before coming to a stop. Several employees are then seen walking over to check if he is okay.

According to local news website Trojmiasto.pl, he was found conscious after the fall and was taken to hospital.

He is believed to have suffered a broken spine and several internal organ injuries.

Fortunately, the spinal cord was not severed in the accident and the man, who is believed to be a local resident, will still be able to move after he recovers.





The accident, which happened at around 6pm on Sunday, was caught on camera by two different people.

Krzysztof Kuśmierczyk, from the Gdynia police, told Trojmiasto.pl that officers at the scene interviewed both witnesses and employees after the incident.

