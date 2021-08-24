Burning Man 2021 Opens Its Digital Gates of Creativity

By Ewelina Lepionko

The Virtual Burn is back for 2021: bigger, bolder, wilder, and weirder for the two weeks that will ignite the Burner-verse from August 22 through September 7, 2021.

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.

Burning Man isn’t a usual event. It’s a vibrant participatory metropolis generated by its citizens.

New faces will be welcomed to pixel-populated playas filled with mind-bending art, events, people, and performances.

There is now a free option to visit each and every one of the six officially licensed Worlds of #VirtualBurn2021! Some Worlds will have optional paid feature upgrades; ALL will be offering rich interactivity, mind-bending art, performances + more—FREE. https://t.co/xNaitbDijv pic.twitter.com/g5mByk8b6z — Burning Man Project (@burningman) August 17, 2021

Burning Man Project’s mission is to produce the annual event known as Burning Man and to guide, nurture and protect the more permanent community created by its culture.

Our intention is to generate a society that connects each individual to his or her creative powers, to participation in the community, to the larger realm of civic life, and to the even greater world of nature that exists beyond society.

This year they have had to adapt to the twists and turns of a global crisis, complex public health information, and the growing hope that we all can start rebuilding our lives together soon.

Since last year’s devoted teams of independent technologists have been deep in code, pixels, and social engineering, building six wholly unique virtual experiences that will welcome Burners from around the globe.

Burning Man has changed the title of its 2021 theme due to the original title's "colonial history". The previously announced theme ‘Terra Incognita‘ is a Latin term which translates to “unknown land”. European colonizers also the phrase as a rationale for conquest even in cases where lands were inhabited. Burning Man’s organizers decided to change the theme’s title to ‘The Great Unknown‘.

Burning Man 2021 theme is an invitation to emerge from our collective isolation, to explore the unfamiliar contours of a changing world, and to reimagine ourselves, our community, and our culture in ways that might not have been possible before this period of plague and pause.

Dating back to 1986, the event is guided by ten principles since 2004: radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-reliance, radical self-expression, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation, and immediacy.