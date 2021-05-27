Cairo’s Fountain Theater to Host Scenes From Opera Aida

For the first time, Cairo’s Fountain Theater will host selections from the most famous scenes of the Opera Aida, performed by the Cairo Opera Ballet Company under Eman Mostafa.

The Cairo Opera Orchestra, led by the Italian maestro Maestro Elio Orciuolo, will also take part in the performance, as well as the Cairo Opera Choir, under the supervision of its artistic director Armenia Kamel.

The performance will take place at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29.

The main roles will be played by the Cairo Opera Troupe’s elite, namely soprano Eman Mustafa as Aida, baritone Emad Adel as Amonasro, the mezzo–soprano Julie Fizi, alternating with Amina Khairat as Amniers, Reda al-Wakil as Ramvis, Osama Gamal as the king, Dina Farouk as the high priest, Tenor Osama Ali as the messenger, and Italian tenor Dario Dei Vietri as Radamis.

Opera Aida was written by the Italian musician Giuseppe Verdi, with its Italian lyrics by Antonio Ghislanzoni. It follows the story of the French archaeologist Auguste Mariette, as he commemorates the victory of the Egyptians over the Abyssinians.

The commander of the Pharaonic army, Radamis, falls in love with the Abyssinian princess Aida after her capture.

Opera Aida was written specifically to celebrate the digging of the Suez Canal, and was first performed at the Khedive Opera Theater on December 24, 1871. The show is distinguished by the luxurious decorations that reflect Egyptian cultural heritage. One of its music clips, which depicts the moment of victory (March of Victory), has gained wide fame after being performed in various countries of the world.

