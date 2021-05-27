  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Cairo’s Fountain Theater to Host Scenes From Opera Aida

Cairo’s Fountain Theater to Host Scenes From Opera Aida

Published May 27th, 2021 - 08:51 GMT
Opera Aida
Opera Aida (Twitter)
Highlights
The performance will take place at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29.

For the first time, Cairo’s Fountain Theater will host selections from the most famous scenes of the Opera Aida, performed by the Cairo Opera Ballet Company under Eman Mostafa.

Also ReadEgyptian Opera to Blast in Luxor With Verdi's Aida Egyptian Opera to Blast in Luxor With Verdi's Aida

The Cairo Opera Orchestra, led by the Italian maestro Maestro Elio Orciuolo, will also take part in the performance, as well as the Cairo Opera Choir, under the supervision of its artistic director Armenia Kamel.

The performance will take place at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29.

The main roles will be played by the Cairo Opera Troupe’s elite, namely soprano Eman Mustafa as Aida, baritone Emad Adel as Amonasro, the mezzo–soprano Julie Fizi, alternating with Amina Khairat as Amniers, Reda al-Wakil as Ramvis, Osama Gamal as the king, Dina Farouk as the high priest, Tenor Osama Ali as the messenger, and Italian tenor Dario Dei Vietri as Radamis.

Opera Aida was written by the Italian musician Giuseppe Verdi, with its Italian lyrics by Antonio Ghislanzoni. It follows the story of the French archaeologist Auguste Mariette, as he commemorates the victory of the Egyptians over the Abyssinians.

The commander of the Pharaonic army, Radamis, falls in love with the Abyssinian princess Aida after her capture. 

Also ReadEgyptian Opera to Blast in Luxor With Verdi's Aida Opera Aida to Promote Tourism in Historic Luxor

Opera Aida was written specifically to celebrate the digging of the Suez Canal, and was first performed at the Khedive Opera Theater on December 24, 1871. The show is distinguished by the luxurious decorations that reflect Egyptian cultural heritage. One of its music clips, which depicts the moment of victory (March of Victory), has gained wide fame after being performed in various countries of the world.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Cairo Opera OrchestraMaestro Elio OrciuoloArmenia Kamel

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Egypt Independent. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...