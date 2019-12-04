A Cake to Reveal a Baby’s Gender Takes The Social Media by Storm. Wonder Why?

Many mothers-to-be opt to use a cake as a way of announcing their baby's gender at a reveal party, with the color of its contents giving it away when it's sliced into.

But one unusual baked creation used for this very purpose is causing a stir online thanks to its rather unique design.

A woman, believed to be from the US, shared an image of the cake to the Facebook group That's it, I'm cake shaming, explaining how it was given to her friend's daughter by her mother-in-law.

'The theme was Denim or Diamonds. My friend said she just couldn't stop laughing at this monstrosity the mother-in-law ordered,' she captioned the image.

She added: 'It was a boy. A horrible blue cake color inside.'

The cake featured a very large pair of breasts in a denim diamante bra, along with a large baby bump bulging over the waistband of a pair of matching jeans - finished with a trailing pearl necklace.

But the feature that attracted the most attention from Facebook users was the disproportionately-sized foot protruding from the 'belly' - which many admitted to thinking looked like something else on first glance.

The post attracted dozens of comments, with many sharing their rude observations.

One member of the group wrote: 'It took me quite a while to realize that foot was not a penis.'

'Oh, it's a foot? I thought it was a penis,' exclaimed another.

One person pointed out: 'I get it's a foot, but it definitely looked like something else at first...'.

'MIL (mother-in-law) must really like or really dislike her. I just can't decide,' another joked.

And one conceded: 'The idea is cute but the execution is creepy,' while another simply branded it 'heinous on all levels, for so many reasons'.

'I hate these freaking baby bump cakes,' raged another. 'And that stupid foot. That boy is going to be huge with a foot like that. I never saw a foot when I was pregnant with my son.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.