California Mom Kills Her Three Kids on Mother's Day

A California mom has admitted to killing her three children - allegedly with the help of her 16-year-old son.

Angela Dawn Flores, 38, told authorities that she killed her daughter Natalie, 12, and her twin boys Nathan and Kevin, 8.

Flores is being held on $6 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Her son and alleged accomplice is being held without bail at Sylmar Junevile Hall on a single count of murder.

The mom-of-four previously lived in the Kansas City area and worked at a construction company there, according to her Facebook.

Police responded to the Woodland Hills home shortly before 8am on Mother's Day. Paramedics declared Flores' children dead at the scene.

The night before the murders, she was heard screaming, 'My family is abusing me!' She then walked to her next-door neighbor's front yard, opened a Bible and lit candles, according to another neighbor.

Paramedics got there at around midnight and put Flores on a stretcher. She allegedly tried to free herself and screamed, 'Wheres my Bible? Where's my Bible?'

It remains unclear what happened between the mother's outburst and the children being found the next day.

Authorities got a 911 call about an incident at the home at about 7.40am on Sunday.

They responded to the reports of assault with a deadly weapon at the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

Flores had just moved to the home about three months ago.

Three children were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. They were Flores' 12-year-old daughter 8-year-old twin boys, CBS News reports.

Police sources said that the kids appeared to have died on Saturday, a day before they were discovered.

The two boys attended a charter school in the area.

Flores and her son allegedly sought refuge at two different neighborhood homes before police arrived Sunday morning, according to KTTV.

The children's cause of death has not been released.

On Sunday, police were seen going in and out of the one-story ranch style house.

'No other suspects are being sought at the moment,' said LAPD Public Information Officer Matthew Cruz.

The mother had her own run-in with paramedics the night before her three children were found dead.

Neighbor Prisila Canales told KTTV that she heard Flores screaming.

'I couldn't see anybody and I kept hearing, "My family is abusing me!" And just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn't make out what she was saying,' Canales said.

'I can hear her saying, "Ow, ow, ow." I guess they were trying to arrest her or restrain her. They brought her out on the stretcher and she was laying down and would just pop up out of nowhere and yell, "Where's my bible? Where's my Bible?'"

She told the Los Angeles Times that she saw Flores walk to her next-door neighbor's yard to open a Bible and light candles.

The police were called and paramedics arrived at midnight. Flores was put on a stretcher and asked for her Bible as she tried to shake herself free.

'The screaming you heard; you knew she was not OK,' Canales said. 'I can still hear her screaming.'

Neighbor Stephen Hayes, 71, said he saw the family riding bikes.

'They look like nice, normal people. It is one of the nicest looking houses in the block,' he said.

A neighbor who live a block away said he heard muffled cries from a child Saturday night.

'I thought I was just dreaming,' he said. 'I thought West Hills was supposed to be safe. Nothing is safe nowadays.'

The mother was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation and was later taken into custody by the LAPD along with her 16-year-old son.

Both have been charged with murder.