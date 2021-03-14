  1. Home
  3. California's Desert X Showcases Two Arab Artists

Published March 14th, 2021 - 07:40 GMT
Desert X is an annual art biennial which displays the works of international artists in California’s Coachella Valley, and this year, it is bringing the works of two Arab artists for its 13th edition, which kicked off on March 12.

Saudi artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi is showcasing her installation “What Lies Behind the Walls,” a larger-than-life sculptural wall made out of 6,000 tiles containing cements and soils that are stacked to form striking patterns.

Also showcasing her work during the two-month-long art event is Ghada Amer. 

“Women’s Qualities,” by the New York-based Egyptian artist consists of words such as “Resilient,” “Loving” and “Strong” spelled out in large letter-shaped planters with desert plants. For the installation, Amer polled diverse communities of men and women to share words that describe the qualities they identify with and have been described as.

Originally slated to open in February, the outdoor art exhibition, taking place until May 16, was delayed in response to COVID-19.

Other participating artists include Felipe Baeza, Judy Chicago, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Nicholas Galanin, Alicja Kwade, Oscar Murillo, Christopher Myers, Eduardo Sarabia, Xaviera Simmons, Kim Stringfellow and Vivian Suter.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

