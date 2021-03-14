California's Desert X Showcases Two Arab Artists

Desert X is an annual art biennial which displays the works of international artists in California’s Coachella Valley, and this year, it is bringing the works of two Arab artists for its 13th edition, which kicked off on March 12.

Saudi artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi is showcasing her installation “What Lies Behind the Walls,” a larger-than-life sculptural wall made out of 6,000 tiles containing cements and soils that are stacked to form striking patterns.

Glad someone is looking out for Nature, plus the location seems all wrong for the message anyway. "Desert X art show puts a Jenny Holzer installation on hold over animal welfare worries" https://t.co/oV45RO8xfS #art #animals #environment — Katherine Kean Art ⓥ (@KatherineKean) February 8, 2019

Also showcasing her work during the two-month-long art event is Ghada Amer.

“Women’s Qualities,” by the New York-based Egyptian artist consists of words such as “Resilient,” “Loving” and “Strong” spelled out in large letter-shaped planters with desert plants. For the installation, Amer polled diverse communities of men and women to share words that describe the qualities they identify with and have been described as.

Doug Aitken among artists in Palm Springs-adjacent art show, "Desert X" https://t.co/YtRLBvmDF3 pic.twitter.com/FnpxHcvUJ6 — Archinect (@archinect) February 24, 2017