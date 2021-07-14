Can HIV be Cured Through Art?

Popular French stylist Pierre-Alexandre Fillaire tries to build a new identity after being diagnosed as HIV positive.

From the 19th to the 21st century, the way people dressed and sought to act changed dramatically. The external appearance has become the most important. People's approach to the rest of society and the perception of other groups has redefined themselves. Pierre brings to light the darkest taboos by using clothes, sculptures, and installations to connect the points of his identity.

Discovered I was HIV positive came a bit out of the blue. It was a life-changing experience. I was not quite prepared. It made me lose all ownership of my body. Back then, it felt there were more prejudices about HIV. But the truth is that it can happen to anyone, and I had to figure out a way to trust people again after that.

After being diagnosed with HIV, Pierre had to choose between giving up or going forward. He decided to start over and put all his energy into creating images through styling.

Utilizing clothing he describes himself as a sculptor, costume designer, and, at times, installation artist. Pierre-Alexandre pushes the boundaries.

He challenges the body and its limit through styling and a narrative of his own, in order to show the historical truth of people within their natural habitat, highlighting their strong individualities.

'We all have an expiration date'



And my HIV diagnosis was recognizing death as an entity. One day or another, I was going to die. It is inevitable. Life needs to be taken slowly, one day at a time. If you respect yourself enough and allow some trust in your own self, it is possible to keep on going day by day.

Pierre is a freelance stylist looking to redefine fashion through strong styling and a persistent mindset. He was born in Burgundy, France in 1992. He has lived in different regions, among them French Flanders, Provence, Thuringia Germany, and London.

He always pushes the boundaries to create something new. Pierre learned that being true to one’s identity gives much more value to work.

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that attacks the body's immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). Learning the basics about HIV can keep you healthy and prevent HIV transmission. The average time from infection to death is eight to 10 years. There is no generalized definitive period for which a person with HIV can live. In the case of an untreated HIV infection, the overall mortality rate is more than 90%.