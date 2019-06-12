Can a Texting Typo Get You Into Trouble?

A collection of hilarious texting mishaps shared to Buzzfeed from Reddit have proven just why sometimes an old-fashioned letter is a safer option.

The messages, shared by horrified family members, have left various parents - and love rats - red-faced.

In one instance an excited father made some amorous sexual advances towards his wife - much to the horror of their children who were still in the group chat.

Elsewhere a serial dater attempted to break up with multiple partners - not realising she had sent them a group text.

And in a hilarious case of a failed attempt at flattery, one man sent the same message of admiration to no less than 39 women at once - before realising his mistake and exiting the group in horror.





