Can The UAE Prevent Summer Fires?

Sharjah Civil Defence department on Thursday intensified its inspections to minimise incidents of fire accidents that increase during summer. The action was taken following the fire accident in Al Hamriya on Wednesday evening.

According to a top official, the department has put up plans and targets to bring down the number of fire accidents to zero.

These plans include surprise and regular inspections targeting commercial, industrial establishment, and residential buildings. It also includes intensified awareness campaigns to educate the public about following fire safety regulations.

UAE officials warn of car fires during summer heat https://t.co/DzSh6ZUlRS — Abdul Hamid Ahmad (@AbdulHamidAhmad) June 7, 2022

Fire accident is caused mainly due to human errors, as many lack awareness of fire safety precautions which threatens society's security and safety.

He added that the continuous efforts made by the Civil Protection and Safety Department in regular and unannounced inspections to avoid these risks have contributed to decreasing the fire accidents in the emirate during previous years.

The official urged people to adhere to prevention and safety requirements especially during summer, to avoid fire accidents resulting from negligence. He stressed on the importance of installing protective gear in homes and villas.

