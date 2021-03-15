Captagon: 4.5 million Tablets Seized in Kuwait

Customs officers found 292,000 bags containing chewing tobacco that were hidden in two containers that arrived at Shuaiba Port yesterday. The two 40-foot containers were searched after arriving from an Asian country, and the contrabands were found. They were taken to the proper authorities for further action.

On Saturday, cooperation between customs detectives and the southern ports administration had resulted in the discovery of two containers containing 4.5 million Captagon pills, a large quantity of chewing tobacco and counterfeit products. The contraband will be sent to concerned authorities.

Customs officers became suspicious after four containers remained at the port for 90 days without being claimed by anyone. The containers were searched - two did not contain anything illegal, the third had nearly 4.5 million Captagon tablets hidden in it while the fourth container contained counterfeit goods, in addition to banned tobacco products.

The customs administration thanked the Fire Force for helping in cutting into the metal to extract the pills.