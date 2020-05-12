Care to Know What is an Italian Trikini! Its a Bikini Facemask

The Trikini - a bikini with a matching face mask - has proved a hit for its Italian designer after she created it during lockdown as a joke.

Tiziana Scaramuzzo, the owner of Elexa Beachwear in Senigallia, central Italy, began producing the pandemic-proof beachwear to keep spirits up at home after the government announced a restriction on movement due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Scaramuzzo's suppliers told her they would be closing in spring, which led to her being unable to produce bikinis for peak season. This hit the business hard, she told Italian website centropagina.

Despite the challenges, she began joking with her family about making masks with designs on them - to raise the mood at home.



After posting images of her daughters wearing the creations on Facebook, the Trikini went viral and Scaramuzzo now has requests flooding in to the store.

She added that she couldn't believe the lockdown had gone on for so long and damaged the season so badly.

But, she sees hope in the orders she's been receiving and believes people are buying the brightly coloured face coverings to keep themselves from getting too glum.

The release of the safety-focussed beachwear comes at a perfect time for the country after Italy began to ease its lockdown rules last week.

Images from the country, which was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in Europe, from this weekend showed masses of people flocking to parks and beaches after being stuck inside during a harsh two-month lockdown.

Health and government authorities are concerned that partial easing earlier in the week of some lockdown measures, such as reopening of public parks and gardens, could see a rise in cases if people ignore social distancing rules.

This article has been adapted from its original source.