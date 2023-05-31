Carnival cruise ship battered by severe weather

ALBAWABA The storm churned up large waves that rocked Carnival Sunshine and its passengers, making for a rough return to port and delaying its return from the Bahamas over the Memorial Day weekend.

The ship was returning from the Bahamas to Charleston, South Carolina, when hurricane- force winds, rain and massive waves started hitting the ship late Friday, delaying its return to port.

Video footage shows terrifying moments aboard Carnival cruise ship after it hit rough seas during storm. @sramosabc has more. pic.twitter.com/ouArp7vIoL — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 30, 2023

Terrified passengers on the Carnival Sunshine took to social media to post video of water pouring through a flooded hallway on a cabin level and pictures of on-board stores in shambles, with merchandise strewn about on the floor as large waves swelled on the sea.

Daniel Taylor, of Albemarle, North Carolina, was one of the passengers aboard the ship and reported water damage and communication outages, as well as high waves that battered the vessel.