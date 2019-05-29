Caught on Camera: Saudi Arrested for Stealing a Car

A 30 year old Saudi man was arrested for stealing a car parking in front of a shop, Riyadh police reported on Monday. The theft was caught on camera.

According to a press statement issued by the police, the incident's video had gone viral on social media, where the man can be seen forcing himself into the car and ramming it into the owner to make sure that he won't follow him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. أظهر مقطع فيديو تداوله نشطاء عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لصًّا يقوم بسرقة مركبة من أمام أحد المحلات التجارية يعتقد أنها بـ #الرياض. وكان #اللص قد استغل وضع المركبة قيد التشغيل لسرقتها؛ بحسب صحيفة #سبق حيث قام مالكها بمحاولة منعه من الاستيلاء عليها، قبل أن يسقط أرضًا؛ ليقوم #السارق بدهسه والفرار من الموقع. . #الإمارات #رؤية_الإمارات #عين_في_كل_مكان #السعودية

A post shared by رؤية الإمارات Emirates Vision (@evisionmn) on

Lt. Col. Shaker bin Sulaiman Al Tuwaijri, spokesperson for Riyadh Police said that the thief was identified and caught after investigation.

Additionally, Al Tuwaijri stressed that violators will be punished according to the law.


