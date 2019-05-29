Caught on Camera: Saudi Arrested for Stealing a Car

A 30 year old Saudi man was arrested for stealing a car parking in front of a shop, Riyadh police reported on Monday. The theft was caught on camera.

According to a press statement issued by the police, the incident's video had gone viral on social media, where the man can be seen forcing himself into the car and ramming it into the owner to make sure that he won't follow him.

Lt. Col. Shaker bin Sulaiman Al Tuwaijri, spokesperson for Riyadh Police said that the thief was identified and caught after investigation.

Additionally, Al Tuwaijri stressed that violators will be punished according to the law.





