Celebrities Mourn The Death of Queen Elizabeth

Celebrities, actors, and prominent public figures around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch who died at the age of 96 in Aberdeen, Scotland on Thursday.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing,” British musician Elton John said in a statement.

Elton John, Naomi Campbell, are more have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth. https://t.co/Qu2FI3RPl4 — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 8, 2022

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly,” he added.

The Beatles member Paul McCartney on his social media accounts wished God’s blessing to the queen and said “Long live The King.”

British actress Helen Mirren, who portrayed Elizabeth in the 2006 movie The Queen, said “I am proud to be an Elizabethan.”

Helen Mirren on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II: "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility." See more tributes from celebrities and world leaders: https://t.co/fWVJ84I5Ww pic.twitter.com/XUF73ydu31 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 8, 2022

“We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility,” she added.

In a statement to the PA news agency, British actor Daniel Craig, who played secret agent James Bond, said: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.”

Daniel Craig, Elton John, Helen Mirren and other celebrities mourn Queen Elizabeth II https://t.co/OrgyudussM pic.twitter.com/fOj1orodnJ — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) September 9, 2022

“She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed,” he added.

British musician Ozzy Osbourne said he is mourning with his country for the passing of “our greatest Queen.”

Elton John, Helen Mirren and Mick Jagger—just a handful of notable figures who received knighthoods or damehoods under the queen’s rule—shared their grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth on social media.



Here’s what they said. https://t.co/hf7gYu3keK — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 8, 2022 http://

“With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II,” he tweeted.