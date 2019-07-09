The Chanting Dream is a Chanting Horse in Jeddah

Saudis in Jeddah had an enchanting experience at “The Magic Dream,” run by Mondwind Entertainment GMBH, on Sunday as part of the city’s Jeddah Season festival.

“The story is about traveling throughout the world, throughout different nationalities, and finding love — the eternal requirement for humans,” the show’s coordinator, Claudine Attard, said.

“The message of the magic dream is that in a world becoming more digital and technical, humanity should not forget the beauty of nature and the love it inspires.

“‘The Magic Dream’ is geared to be a family show so anyone can come to see it, all ages are able to enjoy it. There’s so much in it for everyone. The idea of this particular story is that in today’s world, there’s so much digital technology, everybody is taken away by it, but we as humans need to still appreciate all the nature around us, so we can go back to looking out at it and maybe less into our digital world. This is something that brings us all together and also helps keep the family environment as strong as possible,” Attard said.

The creator, Berlin’s Holger Ehlers, has been touring Europe for over 10 years with his international arena shows.

“It’s been a wonderful experience, it was incredible. We never thought that this (performing in the Kingdom) would be possible but this happened, and the hospitality that we have received, the love that has been given by all the people that helped us, the local companies that are involved, this huge fantastic season, Jeddah Season has been out of our expectations. We’re really grateful to be here and we are so happy.”

Saudi painter Rakan Kurdi attended the event and said he was impressed by the performance and the event’s special needs facilities.





“I was amazed by the organization of the event and delighted to see international performances such as this in Saudi Arabia. All the attendees are happy, people with special needs are happy. The story was beautiful, I was happy from the moment I arrived until the end of the show.”

Italian dancer Giuseppe Salomone shared his experience performing in the Kingdom for the first time.

“It was amazing. It is so nice to meet such friendly people. They are very nice and very warm,” he said.

Spanish rider Alejandro Barrionuevo said: “We’re here in Saudi Arabia for the first time, and we are happy because the atmosphere is fantastic.

“It’s a really big pleasure to be part of this, for me and my team. We are coming here with all our hearts, to give our best, and I think we did it. We looked into the eyes of the public, and the public speak with their eyes, they were happy.”

Austrian horse trainer Kerstin Brein said performing in the Kingdom for the first time was wonderful.

“I got goosebumps. I couldn’t imagine that I’m so far away, in this country. I never thought it would be possible that we would come here. It’s incredible,” she told Arab News.

Show announcer Leo Raddatz said preparations had been ongoing for months.

“It’s been working quite well, it’s been a good experience for everyone, there has been a lot of work and long nights, but it’s worth it. Tonight’s show was very good, very solid, and I think the audience enjoyed it. The atmosphere was amazing, we had an amazing audience in a great country, it has been a lot of fun.

“It’s amazing to be in a country like this, where this couldn’t have been imagined a couple of years ago. It’s a really cool experience and everything is very different here but also very cool to experience new things.

“I think from all the shows that I’ve done so far this was one of the coolest because it’s such a different experience. You have to learn new things and experience everything again and I think that’s very enjoyable for the whole crew, be it backstage or onstage.”

