Child found next to mother's corpse for 6 days in Egypt

ALBAWABA The ordeal began when vigilant neighbors heard the faint cries of a child echoing from within a nearby apartment. The haunting sounds were cries of extreme hunger and thirst, a distress signal that would unveil a tale of abandonment and desperation.

The young girl, 3 years old, was discovered lying beside her lifeless mother, who had passed away six days prior.

The child exhibited the harrowing effects of prolonged neglect and isolation, showing visible signs of extreme exhaustion.

Shockingly, the girl's tiny hands bore wounds from self-inflicted bites, a desperate attempt to satiate her hunger and quench her thirst.

مأساة لا تصدق في مصر.. طفلة رقدت بجوار جثة أمها ٦ أيام https://t.co/YATwlyYdUY — العربية مصر (@AlArabiya_EGY) August 22, 2023

As the authorities were alerted, they were informed that the child's cries had been ongoing, a haunting reminder of the dire circumstances she was enduring.

Multiple attempts to reach the mother proved futile, with no response received to concerned messages.

Even a physical visit to the apartment, accompanied by persistent knocking on the door, yielded no answer.

The image of such a young child resorting to such measures to survive serves as a poignant reminder of the human instinct for survival, even in the most dire circumstances.

Investigations into the tragic incident, coupled with the findings of the forensic report, unveiled the identity of the mother – Eman, a 31-year-old woman originally from Qalyub, Kafr El Sheikh Governorate.

She had tragically lost her life, leaving behind her young daughter in a situation that no child should ever have to endure.

For the entirety of those six long days, the child believed her mother was simply sleeping, unaware of the irreversible tragedy that had befallen her.

The heart-wrenching discovery led authorities to take action. Eman's body was respectfully transferred to the mortuary of Hurghada General Hospital, where it could be treated with the dignity she deserved.

Meanwhile, the surviving child, still exhibiting the physical and emotional scars of her ordeal, was taken to the hospital for much-needed medical care and psychological support.