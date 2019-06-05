Child Praises Saudi Prince, Receives Expensive Watch

A senior Saudi prince was so moved by child who recited him a poem praising his generosity that he took off his luxury wrist watch and gifted it to him on the spot.

Prince Hussam bin Saud Al Saud, governor of al-Bahah region in southwestern Saudi Arabia, was receiving well-wishers for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr when the boy approached him and asked his permission to hear the poem.

According to Saudi newspaper Sabq, the cheeky child, named as Ahmed al-Zahrani, recited these verses:

'Most glorious welcome to our most glorious prince;



Eid is an occasion of joy for all times, but you are our joy, you who is of great generosity.'

Saudi royals have often been criticised and mocked for their extravagant lifestyle which includes a peculiar fondness for luxury watches each costing the price of a small house.

They also often gift these watches to people they wish to honour, including world leaders, or even allegedly bribes.

In a visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2017, US President received a large number of gifts, including an artwork of himself and two robes lined with cheetah fur and rare white tiger fur during his visit, which was his first foreign overseas tour as president.



The US president also received a number of traditional outfits, including the Saudi headgear, swords and daggers, as well as nine pairs of leather sandals.

In March that same year, King Salman gave Rolex watches, luxury pens, and gold and diamond rings to Indonesian officials during his visit to Jakarta.



