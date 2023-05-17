China fines comedy firm $2m over military joke

ALBAWABA - The Chinese government is willing to sue Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media Co and comic Li Haoshi as they say the comedy show “humiliated the people's army”.

Li went viral on Chinese social media after a member of the audience posted a video of the comedy show, describing the joke Li made as demeaning to China's People's Liberation Army.

Li, whose stage name is House, made the offensive joke in a comedy show in Beijing on Saturday when he referred to two dogs he had adopted who were chasing a squirrel.

"Other dogs you see would make you think they are adorable. These two dogs only reminded me of... 'Fight to win, forge exemplary conduct'," said Mr Li. That line is part of the slogan that President Xi unveiled in 2013 as a goal for the Chinese military.

Beijing authorities said they launched an investigation on Tuesday. "We will never allow any company or individual to use the Chinese capital as a stage to wantonly slander the glorious image of the PLA [People's Liberation Army]," said the Beijing arm of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Mr Li apologised to his more than 136,000 Weibo followers, a Twitter-like platform. "I feel deeply shamed and regretful. I will take responsibility, stop all activities, deeply reflect, and learn again."

This incident highlighted the struggles comedians suffer in China, in addition to the clamping down on press freedom in the country.