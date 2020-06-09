China Slams Report That Coronavirus Cases Started Spreading Last August

Chinese officials have slammed an 'incredibly ridiculous' report that suggests coronavirus may have been spreading in the country as early as August last year.

The dismissal came a day after a study revealed a surge in road traffic outside Wuhan hospitals at the end of last summer - coupled with an increase in internet searches for coronavirus-like symptoms - that suggested Covid-19 may have hit China before autumn.

That is far earlier than has ever been speculated before.

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying moved to quash the study's findings.

'I think it is ridiculous, incredibly ridiculous, to come up with this conclusion based on superficial observations such as traffic volume,' she said during a press briefing.

The new study, from Harvard Medical School led by Dr John Brownstein, analysed commercial satellite imagery.

His team 'observed a dramatic increase in hospital traffic outside five major Wuhan hospitals beginning late summer and early fall 2019'.

He said the traffic surge 'coincided' with a rise in internet searches for symptoms that are 'closely associated' with coronavirus, ABC News reported.

The study findings said 'hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019'.

A graph of the data shows the number of cars began to increase in August and peaked in December before falling when lockdown was introduced.

Brownstein said his research looked at the pictures to try and assess patterns of behaviour among communities that could help explain the source of the virus.

His team counted the number of cars at major Wuhan hospitals using private satellite images and found a 'steep increase in volume starting in August 2019 and culminating with a peak in December 2019'.

He said 'parking lots will get full as a hospital gets busy. So more cars in a hospital, the hospital's busier, likely because something's happening in the community, an infection is growing and people have to see a doctor'.

Brownstein said his results were 'pointing to something taking place in Wuhan at the time', and the report found that 'between September and October 2019, five of the six hospitals show their highest relative daily volume of the analyzed series, coinciding with elevated levels of Baidu search queries for the terms “diarrhea” and “cough”'.

Wuhan Tongji Medical University saw a spike in car traffic as early as mid-September 2019.

Brownstein said that on 10 October 2019 there were 285 cars parked at Wuhan's Tianyou Hospital - 67 per cent more than the 171 recorded that same day a year earlier.

Other hospitals revealed a traffic increase of up to 90 per cent between autumn of 2018 and 2019, the study showed.

Researchers also compared parking activity at the Huanan Seafood Market in mid-September and after it was shut down and found a significant change, which 'validate' the idea that movement can be tracked through the lens of parked cars.

The results showed a 'very clear trend', according to Tom Diamond, president of RS Metrics which worked with the Harvard research team.

At the same time as hospital traffic was surging, the Wuhan region saw online traffic spikes among users asking China's Baidu search engine for information on 'cough' and 'diarrhoea'.

Both were later added to the list of official coronavirus symptoms.

The study looked at searches made for those two phrases between April 2017 and May 2020 and found: 'While queries of the respiratory symptom 'cough' show seasonal fluctuations coinciding with yearly influenza seasons, 'diarrhoea' is a more COVID-19-specific symptom and only shows an association with the current epidemic.

'The increase of both signals precede the documented start of the COVID-19 pandemic in December.'

Brownstein, whose study has now been submitted to the journal Nature Digital Medicine, added that these searches began increasing 'as early as late summer'.

The report said the findings 'corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster'.

It also said: 'While we cannot conclude the reason for this increase, we hypothesize that broad community transmission may have led to more acute cases requiring medical attention, resulting in higher viral loads and worse symptoms'.

The study also referred to an 'interesting' retrospective report conducted in Wuhan, which revealed that a 'potentially large' number of patients with 'mainly digestive symptoms such as diarrhea' may play an important role in community transgression.



The initial rise in gastrointestinal symptoms may 'hint at the missed early signals of Covid-19 in current survelliance systems for respiratory pathogens', Browstein's report claimed.

The study also said that a 'narrow definition' of symptoms for influenza-like illnesses 'would have missed milder cases with a different symptom mix that also could include loss of taste and smell'.

This finding suggests 'the need to broaden surveillance efforts to consider novel pathogens that might display a range of unexpected symptoms'.

It added that a 'recent uptick in hospital traffic and search engine query data in May coincides with recent reports of new case clusters in Wuhan'.

However chief science officer at the Center for Discovery and Innovation in New Jersey, David Perlin, queried the latest findings.

The scientist said the methods used for the study were 'questionable' and there was a chance the data could be 'over-interpreted.'

He told ABC News: 'The problem is we only have a subset of data here. I always worry when people start drawing inferences from data subsets, cherry-picking data [like the internet searches]. It's suggestive.'

Following the results of the study, Brownstein acknowledged the evidence was circumstantial but added that the discovery could help trace the origins of the virus.

The findings come less than a month after Wang Yanyi, the director of Wuhan Institute of Virology, refuted claims made by the U.S President Donald Trump that the illness was leaked from the facility.

The institute's director said while they had three strains of the viruses, their highest similarity to Covid-19 only reached 79.8 per cent.

Scientists think Covid-19, which was first reported in Wuhan, originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal.

In an interview Wang Yanyi told state broadcaster CGTN the centre had 'isolated and obtained some coronaviruses from bats'.

She said: 'Now we have three strains of live viruses... But their highest similarity to SARS-CoV-2 only reaches 79.8 percent.'

Since the virus outbreak in China, more than seven million people have been infected worldwide alongside a staggering 402,867 deaths.

Officials in China did not formally notify the World Health Organization until 31 December that a respiratory pathogen was spreading through Wuhan, a move the government has been heavily criticised for.

At the time Wuhan officials said a 'cluster' of pneumonia cases had been recorded in the city.

But US intelligence reported to the Pentagon back in November that a problem was sweeping across Wuhan, sources told ABC.

The South China Morning Post reported that the first coronavirus case could be traced back as early as 17 November 2019, and officials have told local media they believe the virus was spreading before they realised.

In response to the new study, the State Department again criticised the Chinese government for allegedly withholding public health information.

A spokesman told ABC News: 'The Chinese government's cover up of initial reporting on the virus is just one more example of the challenges presented by the Chinese Communist Party's hostility toward transparency.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.