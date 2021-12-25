While the Coronavirus pandemic put a damper on 2020 Christmas celebrations, traditional marching band parades rekindled this year’s Christmas spirit in Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Tonight the mosque in Bethelehm’s Manger square is adorned in Christmas lights. Such is the Palestinian spirit. Have a merry Palestinian Christmas 🇵🇸🎄💐#Christmas #ChristmasEveEve #Christamsland #Bethlehem #Palestine pic.twitter.com/18hoArW0Hj — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) December 24, 2021

Palestinian scout troops marched towards Manger Square banging drums and playing bagpipes and passing along the narrow cobble-stoned route, known as the Star Street, as they entertained local faithful who gathered at the square ahead of the expected arrival from of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

"COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world." (via @AP)https://t.co/L4T6metz0h — Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) December 25, 2021

Pierbattista Pizzaballa headed the annual procession from the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem to Manger Square, passing as usual through a massive metal gate in the towering Israeli concrete wall that separates Bethlehem from Jerusalem.

Christmas in Bethlehem: From 'days of wonder' to a plastic tree



https://t.co/sGxkCDa8a2 pic.twitter.com/GLxOqTjEvo — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) December 24, 2021

He was welcomed at Manger Square by a host of officials and clergy ahead of the midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity, built over the grotto where Christian tradition says Jesus Christ was incarnated.

Christmas mass at the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem pic.twitter.com/kudRbutnll — Inga Rogg (@ingarogg) December 25, 2021

Palestinian Christians have been suffering as a result of Israel’s policies of land grab, growing settlement construction, movement restrictions and, for those living in Jerusalem, the revocation of residency identity cards.

