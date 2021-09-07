Christopher Columbus Gets Kicked Off Mexico City's Most Iconic Boulevard

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women.

"We have a duty to Indigenous women, who heroically resisted colonization. Paying tribute to them is an act of social justice," Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum stated.

The 19th-century statue was taken down from the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard last year for restoration work ahead of an annual protest.

"It is precisely indigenous women who have perhaps had the greatest burden in the history of Mexico and to whom the least recognition has been given," Mexico City Mayor said.

Columbus, an Italian-born explorer who was financed by the Spanish crown to set sail on voyages of exploration in the late 15th Century, is seen by many Latin Americans as a symbol of oppression since his arrival in the continent opened the door to the Spanish conquest.

The move comes amid a global push to take down statues and monuments to historical figures involved in colonialism and other abuses, including slavery. In recent years, such monuments have been toppled by protesters or removed by local authorities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, among other places.