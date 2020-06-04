Cinema Goers Get Ready For Cairo's Int'l Film Fest in November

The Cairo International Film Festival announced this week that submissions are now open for its 42nd edition. The cinematic event is scheduled to be held from Nov. 19 to 28.

Filmmakers can submit their shorts, features and documentaries online through the festival’s website until Aug. 31.

Additionally, Egyptian writer and film critic Ahmed Shawky has been officially named as the festival’s new artistic director, succeeding the film critic Youssef Cherif Rizkallah.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s yet to be announced whether the annual festival will take place at the Cairo Opera House like it traditionally does or if it will be a digital-only event.

