The City of Salt in Jordan Gets UNESCO's World Heritage Tag

Ewelina Lepionko

Published July 27th, 2021 - 11:38 GMT
Salt is a hillside town near Amman, Jordan. Its significance as an Ottoman Empire trading hub is reflected in its Ottoman architecture. The early-20th-century Abu Jaber mansion, now the Historic Old Salt Museum, has Italian frescoed ceilings. An Ottoman mosque overlooks Hammam Street with its food market. (Ewelina Lepionko/Instagram)
As Salt, The Place of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality, inscribed on the World Heritage List of UNESCO.

The town of Salt become the 6th UNESCO World Heritage Site in Jordan.

First, it was Petra then Wadi Rum, Quseir Amra, Um El Rassas, The Baptism Site, and now the town of Salt. The city has witnessed many a golden age making it unique in Jordan and beyond. 

Salt, which is located just northwest of Amman, has attracted settlers since the Iron Age at least.  It is located on the ‘Frontier of Settlement’; the line between desert and fertile soil and plentiful water.  The town has always provided security from marauders and was also perfectly placed on the north-south trade routes, and those running from east to west, linking the interior with Jerusalem, Nablus, Nazareth, and the Mediterranean coast.  It has a mixed Muslim-Christian population and its trading tradition helped create an atmosphere of tolerance and coexistence.  
Ottoman Empire trading hub is reflected in its Ottoman architecture. The early-20th-century Abu Jaber mansion, now the Historic Old Salt Museum, has Italian frescoed ceilings. An Ottoman mosque overlooks Hammam Street with its food market. The Archaeological Museum focuses on finds from the Chalcolithic era (4500–3300 B.C.) to the 16th century.

When you walk the streets of Salt today and take in its aura of timelessness, stop and remember that it has stood the test of time, being continuously inhabited for centuries upon centuries.


