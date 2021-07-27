The City of Salt in Jordan Gets UNESCO's World Heritage Tag

The town of Salt become the 6th UNESCO World Heritage Site in Jordan.

First, it was Petra then Wadi Rum, Quseir Amra, Um El Rassas, The Baptism Site, and now the town of Salt. The city has witnessed many a golden age making it unique in Jordan and beyond.

We are very proud to have #As_Salt, The Place of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality, inscribed on the World Heritage List of #UNESCO

The city where Jordanian Muslims and Christians sharing the same noble values and traditions have been living together for the past hundreds of years. — Bisher Al-Khasawneh (@BisherKhasawneh) July 27, 2021

Salt, which is located just northwest of Amman, has attracted settlers since the Iron Age at least. It is located on the ‘Frontier of Settlement’; the line between desert and fertile soil and plentiful water. The town has always provided security from marauders and was also perfectly placed on the north-south trade routes, and those running from east to west, linking the interior with Jerusalem, Nablus, Nazareth, and the Mediterranean coast. It has a mixed Muslim-Christian population and its trading tradition helped create an atmosphere of tolerance and coexistence.

The inclusion of the city of Al-Salt on the World Heritage List (UNESCO) The city of Al-Salt is a very beautiful city that deserves this#Jordan 🇯🇴#Al_Salt❣️ pic.twitter.com/ZkW9e9bjDS — 🐎الدوغمائي(🐎) 🇦🇪🇯🇴🇸🇦🇪🇬🇮🇶🇧🇭 (@UPvJlnEMYkW5k0w) July 27, 2021

Ottoman Empire trading hub is reflected in its Ottoman architecture. The early-20th-century Abu Jaber mansion, now the Historic Old Salt Museum, has Italian frescoed ceilings. An Ottoman mosque overlooks Hammam Street with its food market. The Archaeological Museum focuses on finds from the Chalcolithic era (4500–3300 B.C.) to the 16th century.

As-Salt, the place of tolerance and urban hospitality is now the 6th #UNESCO #WorldHeritageSite in #Jordan Congratulations to all of us 🎉🇯🇴#السلط مدينة التسامح والضيافة الحضرية سادس موقع أردني يسجل على قائمة #اليونسكو لمواقع التراث العالمي اليوم 🇯🇴 🎉@MOTA_Jordan @IcomosJordan pic.twitter.com/OghQLK6C0W — Shatha | شذى (@MubaideenShatha) July 27, 2021

When you walk the streets of Salt today and take in its aura of timelessness, stop and remember that it has stood the test of time, being continuously inhabited for centuries upon centuries.