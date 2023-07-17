Climate activists deface Walmart heiress' $300m yacht

ALBAWABA A gathering of climate change activists reportedly vandalized a superyacht worth $300 million, belonging to Nancy Walton Laurie, an heiress of Walmart, the incident took place in Ibiza on Sunday.

Nancy Walton Laurie's superyacht, a symbol of opulence and extravagance, became the canvas for climate activists seeking to draw attention to the role of the wealthy elite in exacerbating climate change.

The vessel, valued at a staggering $300 million, was targeted with slogans and messages related to climate change, demanding accountability from those with immense resources and influence.

🔴 @FuturoVegetal ha bañado con pintura biodegradable el megayate de Nancy Walton Laurie, la heredera de la multinacional de supermercados y grandes almacenes Walmart.https://t.co/KZCGYssyr7 pic.twitter.com/g4UWQwDAsA — El Salto (@ElSaltoDiario) July 16, 2023

Pictures capturing the incident were shared on the Futuro Vegetal environmental group's social media accounts based in Spain.

One striking image shows two activists holding a sign that boldly declares, "You Consume Others Suffer," against the backdrop of the superyacht covered in red and black paint.

Taking to Twitter, the activists explained, "Using fire extinguishers, we spray painted Nancy Walton's €300 million mega-yacht, heiress to Walmart and one of the wealthiest women in the world with a fortune of $8.7 billion."

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed the arrest of two individuals who intentionally vandalized a yacht docked at the pier of Ibiza Island on Sunday morning.