A Collection of 54 NFTs Released to Support Ukraine

Published March 26th, 2022 - 05:42 GMT
54 NFTs
A total of 54 NFTs will be listed covering the first three days of the invasion and will go on sale early next week. (Twitter/ @Meta_History_UA)
Highlights
Ukraine is trying to raise funds by selling NFTs based on key events of Russia war

Four days into the invasion, Ukraine started issuing old-fashioned war bonds to finance military action.

Now it is trying a very modern initiative – raising funds by selling NFTs based on key events of the war with Russia so far.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are unique computer files that act as a digital certificate of ownership for anything from a song to a work of art.

All the money raised will go to support the ‘army and civilians’ of Ukraine. Launching the collection, Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted: ‘While Russia uses tanks to destroy Ukraine, we rely on revolutionary blockchain tech.’

A total of 54 NFTs will be listed covering the first three days of the invasion and will go on sale early next week.

Entitled ‘Meta History: Museum Of War’, each will show a ‘substantial event’ with an illustration by an artist.

One relates to a mother giving birth in a Kyiv subway, while another features Boris Johnson’s tweet calling for a Nato summit. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:NFTNFTsUkraineRussiaWar

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

