ALBAWABA As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, recent trends in some companies' policies have sparked discussions about the possibility of a lockdown comeback.

Encouraging mask usage, a practice that had become synonymous with the early days of the pandemic, has resurfaced as a precautionary measure in various industries.

However, the question remains: Is this a mere preventive action, or does it signal the return of lockdowns?

On the international front, the Egyptian Ministry of Health is taking a proactive approach to contain the virus's resurgence.

Addressing the citizens directly, the ministry is urging everyone to wear masks as an essential protective measure.

This move underscores the interconnectedness of individual actions and their collective impact on curbing the virus's spread.

Hollywood studios Lionsgate are making a clear statement in the face of the virus's resurgence. California, a state that houses a significant portion of the film and television industry, has taken a proactive stance to protect its workers.

Hollywood studios are now mandating mask usage for all employees, emphasizing the importance of maintaining safety protocols even within the realm of creativity.

Across the United States, educational institutions are navigating the complexities of the pandemic's return. One such institution, Atlanta College, has taken a proactive stance by enforcing mask usage as a response to the rising number of virus cases.

New York Hospital is setting an example by requiring its staff to wear masks. The resurgence of the virus serves as a stark reminder of the critical role healthcare workers play in safeguarding public health.

By mandating mask usage, the hospital not only seeks to protect its staff but also to prevent potential transmission to vulnerable patients.

Given the nature of viral mutations, it was inevitable for a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, to surface and begin its transmission.

In the current season, this variant has been designated as EG.5, colloquially referred to as Eris, in homage to the Greek deity associated with conflict and disagreement.

Stemming from the lineage of Omicron, Eris has rapidly established itself as the prevailing subvariant of the coronavirus within the nation, surpassing all other strains in terms of infection numbers.