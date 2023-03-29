Concert organizer arrested for forming drug gang

ALBAWABA - Egyptian authorities arrested a very famous event organizer and producer in accusation of promoting drugs.

The organizer and several others were arrested for selling drugs among the fans.

قوات الأمن تلقي القبض على منتج حفلات موسيقية شهير، بتهمة تكوين تشكيل عصابي لترويج المواد المخدرة بين جمهور تلك الحفلات pic.twitter.com/uUoNOfOIkT — شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) March 29, 2023

According to the police, the gang was accused of promoting narcotic substances, especially narcotic pills, hallucinations and those affecting the psychological and nervous state, as well as crystal drugs and cocaine.

Local news reports added that the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced the events organizer to 3 years jail term.

Police investigations said that the gang was using events and concerts as a cover to sell and promote drugs among people.