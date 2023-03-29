  1. Home
  Concert organizer arrested for forming drug gang

Concert organizer arrested for forming drug gang

Published March 29th, 2023 - 10:02 GMT
ALBAWABA - Egyptian authorities arrested a very famous event organizer and producer in accusation of promoting drugs.

The organizer and several others were arrested for selling drugs among the fans.

According to the police, the gang was accused of promoting narcotic substances, especially narcotic pills, hallucinations and those affecting the psychological and nervous state, as well as crystal drugs and cocaine.

Local news reports added that the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced the events organizer to 3 years jail term.

Police investigations said that the gang was using events and concerts as a cover to sell and promote drugs among people.

