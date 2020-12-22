Contemporary Istanbul Art Fair Welcomes Visitors Online

Contemporary Istanbul, held annually since 2005, has moved online for its 15th edition. It invites all art enthusiasts, collectors and curious onlookers for the free virtual experience.

Contemporary Istanbul is the leading annual art fair in Istanbul, which usually takes place in September. Due to the coronavirus this year, the 15th edition was initially postponed, then moved online to ensure the health of all participants and better accessibility for all.

The 15th Contemporary Istanbul is going by ‘Virtual Contemporary Istanbul’ this year, and it will be live from December 21, 2020 to January 6, 2021. Its online status has also allowed for the event to be held for longer than a weekend, which had been the case with previous CIs.

Virtual Contemporary Istanbul Launches on December 21 https://t.co/X9CwPjfNS8 pic.twitter.com/olphl9hTT0 — Focus on Travel News (@ftnnews) December 9, 2020

Visiting Virtual Contemporary Istanbul is free with registration. Visitors, galleries and artists can interact in real time, and collectors can view artworks and their details with a simple click. The platform will allow art lovers and enthusiasts to join the art fair from wherever they are in the world. This is the first time that CI has presented itself online, but it plans to make a tradition of it.