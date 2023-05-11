Could it badly affect earth! sun storm expected this week

ALBAWABA - Since the news about the upcoming sun storm which is expected to take place in the next few days, people have been debating if it will affect them badly!

Experts said that a powerful sun storm is very likely next week and that it would leave amazing auroras, commonly known as polar lights or northern lights, which is a natural light displays in Earth's sky.

Spaceweather.com said that on May 7, the sun emitted a long-duration M1.5-class solar flare — a medium-intensity event — directly at Earth leaving minor shortwave radio blackouts.

According to Spaceweather.com, the solar storm may cause supercharged aurora displays that will be visible to many people living in the United States.

Moreover, auroras could be seen from as far south as New York or Idaho, and strong geomagnetic storms can cause auroras in Illinois or Oregon as well.