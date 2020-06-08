Couple Charged With Murder After 4-Day Drinking Binge Leaving 16-Week-Old Twins Alone

A couple has been charged with murder after allegedly going on a four day lockdown drinking binge, leaving their 16-week-old twins all alone without food.

Their baby son was in a coma and died in hospital soon after their 'gravely emaciated' children were found by their grandmother.

The couple's daughter is now fighting for her life at a hospital in Russia's Kamchatka region.

Mother Margarita Yanayeva, 23, lied to friends her babies were in hospital with coronavirus, reports claim.

In fact, she and partner Alexey, 35, from Vilyuchinsk, left them locked at home all alone while they went partying for four days, police allege.

It is understood their son died from starvation and his little twin sister is desperately weak in intensive care.

'In the course of four days they were not feeding the children, and did not arrange alternative care for them,' said an investigation source.

Instead they 'subjected them to hunger, did not ensure hygiene, leaving the minors were in a socially dangerous state'.

The children were eventually found by a grandmother who became concerned at not being able to reach the couple by phone, despite their region being under lockdown.

She immediately called the police.

The couple face up to 20 years in jail if convicted of murder of the helpless twin boy.

They also face charges over failing in their parental duties, and subjecting their children to danger.

This article has been adapted from its original source.