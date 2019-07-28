Court Passes Death Sentence for Murder Inside a UAE Mosque

A resident who shot a man dead inside a mosque in Al Ain in 2017 has been sentenced to death.

The Abu Dhabi Cassation Court has upheld the earlier rulings of the lower courts, which found the 30-year-old GCC national guilty of premeditated murder, among other charges.

It was an incident that shocked Al Ain city in March 2017, court records show. The victim was reportedly seated inside the mosque near his home when the man shot him several times, leading to his death.

Officers said the man had stalked the victim from his house, stood near the door of the mosque, and waited until the victim was left alone.

"He walked towards the victim from behind, and then shot him in the head and other body parts," they said.





After killing the man, the convict ran away but later surrendered at a police station in Al Ain city.

Investigations suggested that the motive was revenge, triggered by previous family issues. He obtained the gun illegally for the purpose of killing the victim.

During interrogations, he confessed to the crime, which eyewitnesses had also confirmed.

Prosecutors had charged the Arab man with premeditated murder, illegal possession of firearm, and possession and abuse of psychotropic substances. He was also charged with abuse of Islamic rituals and places of worship.

Both Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance and the Appeals Court found the GCC national guilty on all counts.

This article has been adapted from its original source.