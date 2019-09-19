Cousin of Assad’s Wife Reported Missing Released

The cousin of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s wife who was reported missing was released by his kidnappers overnight Wednesday, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Murhaf al-Akhras, cousin of Asma Assad, was kidnapped last Thursday between the areas of Chtoura and Aley, the NNA said Tuesday. However, sources speaking to local media at the time denied any information that Akhras had been kidnapped.





Akhras, who is in his 40s, lives in Lebanon and had been in Bhamdoun for three days. His release, the NNA said, was a result of efforts by Lebanese officials, including General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim.

