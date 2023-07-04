COVID-19 affects mental health of children and teenagers

ALBAWABA The World Health Organization(WHO) revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the mental health of children and teenagers.

The organization, in a report issued by its regional office in Europe, stated that the pandemic has significantly affected the mental health of children and teenagers worldwide, with older girls in schools being among the most affected groups.

The organization emphasized the need for targeted intervention and the development of psychological support systems to mitigate long-term consequences.

Hans Kluge, the director of the organization's regional office in Europe, pointed out that these findings were based on survey studies conducted between 2021 and 2022.

The impact of age, gender, economic status, social support structures, and school closures on youth and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic was analyzed, as well as the influence of these factors on their mental health.

The global health crisis has brought about a range of stressors that directly impact the mental health of children and teenagers. Isolation resulting from lockdowns and social distancing measures has led to feelings of loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

The sudden disruption of routines, including school closures and limited social interactions, has further exacerbated these challenges.

COVID-19 has brought loss and grief to many families worldwide.

The loss of loved ones, separation from family members, and the inability to participate in traditional mourning rituals have resulted in heightened emotional distress among children and teenagers.

Coping with grief and processing emotions during these challenging times has proven to be an additional burden on their mental well-being.