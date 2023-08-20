Breaking Headline

Russian mission Luna-25 crashes on the moon

August 20th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Following Russian reports of an 'abnormal situation' as Luna-25 tries to begin its moon landing, TASS agency announced that the Russian spacecraft Luna-25 crashed on the surface of ...
Crown Prince and Princess Rajwa surprise newlywed on their wedding day

Published August 20th, 2023 - 06:33 GMT
Wedding day
From Instagram (abd.banihani1)

ALBAWABA Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa pleasantly surprised a newlywed couple by sending them a bouquet of flowers on their wedding day.

Abdullah Bani Hani eagerly shared the beautiful bouquet of roses through his Facebook account, letting the world glimpse the touching moment. 

Accompanying the images were words that echoed the significance of the gesture, words that conveyed the depth of emotions felt on this extraordinary occasion.

Abdullah published pictures of the stunning bouquet of roses and accompanied them with heartfelt words that resonated with the significance of the occasion.

Addressing Crown Prince Hussein, Abdullah's comment read, "My Lord, the Crown Prince, may God protect you and make you happy. As we stood on our wedding day, immersed in the most beautiful moments before stepping into our wedding celebration, we were graced with a delightful surprise from His Highness the Crown Prince."

As his message concluded, Abdullah expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "In my name and on behalf of my wife, I extend our sincere thanks to you, sir, Prince of Youth, and to you, dear madam, Rajwa. 

We are grateful to the Hashemite family for their kindness and benevolence. 

 

