  3. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Becomes a Father Again!

Published April 18th, 2021 - 11:42 GMT
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Twitter)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz has become a father again.

A hashtag bearing the young prince's name — Prince Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Bin Salman — was doing the rounds on Twitter, with well-wishers offering the Crown Prince prayers and congratulations on the happy occasion.

Several wished the latest addition to the royal family a healthy and happy life.

The newborn has been named after the Crown Prince's grandfather and the country's late founder, King Abdulaziz.

