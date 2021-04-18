Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Becomes a Father Again!

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz has become a father again.
A hashtag bearing the young prince's name — Prince Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Bin Salman — was doing the rounds on Twitter, with well-wishers offering the Crown Prince prayers and congratulations on the happy occasion.
Congratulations to our beloved crown prince of #SaudiArabia Mohammed bin Salman #MBS for his newborn son Abdulaziz bin Mohammed!— Zahack Tanvir 👨🏻💻 (@zahacktanvir) April 17, 2021
May God make his son coolness of his eyes, and a future leader who’ll lead people to truth and victory! pic.twitter.com/YX8d6JgDTb
Several wished the latest addition to the royal family a healthy and happy life.
The newborn has been named after the Crown Prince's grandfather and the country's late founder, King Abdulaziz.
